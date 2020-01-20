.

Who are the Scottish Premiership's 'bad boys' - from Rangers ace to trio of Aberdeen stars, the players ranked in the fair play table

Earlier this month we looked at the fair play table for the 12 Ladbrokes Premiership teams, but how does it look when taking into consideration individuals?

Using the same ranking system as the team list we look at fouls, yellow cards and red cards, taking the information from Wyscout. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to discover the ‘bad boys’ of the league.

1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) - 90 points


2. Murray Davidson (St Johnstone) - 82 points


3. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) - 78 points


4. Uche Ikpeazu (Hearts) - 77 points


