Who are the Scottish Premiership's 'bad boys' - from Rangers ace to trio of Aberdeen stars, the players ranked in the fair play table

Using the same ranking system as the team list we look at fouls, yellow cards and red cards, taking the information from Wyscout. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to discover the ‘bad boys’ of the league.

1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) - 90 points Fouls: 60 Yellow cards: 5 Red cards: 1

2. Murray Davidson (St Johnstone) - 82 points Fouls: 44. Yellow cards: 7. Red cards: 1.

3. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) - 78 points Fouls: 32. Yellow cards: 9. Red cards: 1.

4. Uche Ikpeazu (Hearts) - 77 points Fouls: 53. Yellow cards: 6. Red cards: 0.

