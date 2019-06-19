Which clubs could Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers face if they win their first Europa League games?

Have your say

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers will find out their potential opponents in the next stage of Europa League qualifying later today.

All three clubs are in first qualifying round action next month, but the draw for the second round will be made later today. Here's who the Scottish representatives could face....

Aberdeen face RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland and if they progress, could face one of the following:

NK Domzale (Slovenia)

Balzan FC (Malta)

CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg)

FC Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia)

FC Viitorul (Romania)

FK Cukaricki (Serbia)

FC Banants (Armenia)

FK Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

JK Narva Trans (Estonia).

Kilmarnock, who lock horns with Welsh outfit Connah's Quay Nomads, face potential ties against:

Aris Thessaloniki (Greece)

Esbjerg (Denmark)

Vitoria (Portugal)

Wolves (England)

Budapest Honved (Hungary)

Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania)

FK Partizan (Serbia)

Rangers take on either St Joseph's of Gibraltar or Kosovan representatives Prishtina in their first match and could advance to face:

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

OFK Titograd (Montenegro)

FK Riterai (Lithuania)

KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

SP Tre Fiori (San Marino)

Cork City (Rep. Ireland)

Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg)

Cardiff Metropolitan Uni (Wales)

Debreceni (Hungary)

FK Kukesi (Albania)

FK Ventspils (Latvia)

KF Teuta (Albania)