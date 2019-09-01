'When the whistle sounds, the charge begins' - Rangers fans unfurl Union Flag grasping grim reaper

Have your say

Rangers fans unfurled a huge banner covering the Broomloan Road Stand at Ibrox to welcome the teams on to the field.

The vast banner.

A grim reaper wearing blue is grasping a Union Flag and carrying a bloodied scythe, while Celtic's colours lie on the floor.

It was accompanied with the message: "When the whistle sounds, the charge begins."

The stand, which houses the atmospheric Union Bears, was partially closed on Thursday for the club's Europa League qualifier with Legia Warsaw following punishment from Uefa for fans' sectarian singing.

Celtic currently lead 1-0 thanks to an Odsonne Edouard goal.