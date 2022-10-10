What channel is the Rangers v Liverpool game on? TV details and early team news for Champions League matchday four clash

Rangers take on Liverpool at Ibrox in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Hot off the heels from last week’s clash at Anfield, which Liverpool won 2-0, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men welcome Jurgen Klopp’s outfit to Glasgow knowing that a victory is essential if they are to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages from Group A.

Rangers are currently bottom of the pool at the halfway stage and play Napoli away later this month before welcoming Ajax to Ibrox at the start of November.

When is Rangers v Liverpool and what time does it start?

Rangers v Liverpool takes place on Wednesday, October 12 at Ibrox and kicks off at 8pm.

What channel is Rangers v Liverpool on?

The match is being screened live by BT Sport in the United Kingdom. They are putting the match on their BT Sport 2 and BT Ultimate platforms.

Rangers v Liverpool early team news

Rangers continue to be without five players in Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar and Nnamdi Ofoborh. Liverpool also have major injury concerns, with Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold added to an injury list that already contains Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Scotland captain Andy Robertson.