What channel is the Rangers match on? TV details for St Mirren game

Defeat to Braga in Portugal on Thursday was the Scottish champions' third loss in their last four games – when combined with defeats in the Old Firm match and away in Belgrade before the international break.

A win over Dundee at Dens Park breaks that cycle and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be seeking a return to winning ways domestically to close the Premiership points gap that Celtic widened to nine with their emphatic 7-0 defeat of St Johnstone on Saturday and warm-up for the Europa League return leg.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren now have their bottom-six status confirmed after Saturday afternoon’s results but Stephen Robinson is still seeking his first home win since taking over the Buddies.

TV Cameras will take in Rangers' trip to Dundee this weekend.

Here’s how to tune in for the match at the Smisa Stadium.

Match details

Who: St Mirren v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Where: SMiSA Stadium, Greenhill Road, Paisley

When: 12pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022

Referee: John Beaton

How to watch

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event an Sky Sports Football (Sky 401 & 403/ Virgin 501 & 503). That means it will also be able to be streamed via the Sky Go app.

BBC One Scotland will show highlights on Sportscene at 11.40pm with an early viewing also available on BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer at 7.15pm.

Previous meetings?

Rangers have won every recent Premiership meeting between the teams in Paisley but did suffer a 3-2 loss there in the League Cup in December 2020, one of only two encounters between the sides that have seen both teams score over the last five years.

The other was earlier this season when a Connor Ronan thunderbolt gave the home side the lead before Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers a 2-1 win. The other, at Ibrox, finished 2-0 to the reigning champions.

Odds

Result: St Mirren 10/1 (William Hill, Coral) Draw 4/1 (BetFred, Skybet, Unibet, Bet365) Rangers 3/10 (William Hill, SkyBet, Paddypower)

Other bets: Both teams to Score 27/20 (Unibet)

First Scorer: Kemar Roofe 4/1, Fashion Sakala 19/5, James Tavernier 7/1, Eamonn Brophy 11/1