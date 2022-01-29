What channel is the Rangers match on? TV details for Ross County clash in Dingwall

The Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall where Rangers will continue their Premiership title defence against Ross County on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The reigning champions remain unbeaten since Giovanni van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard as manager in November and maintained their four-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table with a nervy but fully merited 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Ross County, currently in 10th place and holding a six-point advantage over bottom of the table St Johnstone, lost 2-1 at Dundee United in their midweek fixture.

Rangers have won both previous meetings between the clubs this season by the same 4-2 scoreline – in Dingwall back in August and then at Ibrox in November in what proved to be Gerrard’s last game in charge before leaving to become Aston Villa manager.

The last 11 contests between the clubs have ended in victories for Rangers who have never lost to County.

TV details

The match, which kicks off at 12.30pm, is being televised live by Sky Sports. It is being shown on two of their channels – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – with coverage starting at 12 noon.

Highlights of the game will feature on Saturday Sportscene which is aired on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm and then again on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

There will also be live radio commentary of the match on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland’s medium wave channel with the show beginning at 12 noon.