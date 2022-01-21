What channel is the Rangers match on? Stirling Albion Scottish Cup tie TV and stream details

Rangers host Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Ibrox on Friday evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Anything other than a comfortable home victory would be a huge upset, but the League Two outfit, who appointed Darren Young as their new manager last month, will be hoping to make a good account of themselves at Ibrox.

For Rangers it marks a quick return to action following Monday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie which ended the 100 per cent domestic winning record of Giovanni van Bronckhorst following his appointment in November.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers boss won two Scottish Cups as a player but the club have not win the trophy since 2009 so the Dutchman will be keen to kick-start this season’s campaign on a positive note.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including how to watch ...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Stirling Albion

What: Scottish Cup fourth round

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Friday January 21, kick-off 7.45pm

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on TV channel Premier Sports 1 with build-up starting at 7.15pm.

Premier Sports subscribers can also stream the match on the broadcaster's online player, available via their website.

A highlights package featuring all the Scottish Cup fourth round ties will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday at 10.30pm.

Who is the referee?

John Beaton will be assisted by Ross Macleod and Andrew McWilliam.

Peter Stuart is the fourth official.

Team news

Highly rated midfielder Alex Lowry is poised to make his first appearance for Rangers.

The 18-year-old has been a stand out performer for Rangers B team in the Lowland League this season and has caught the eye of first team manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who has included him in his squad for the cup tie.

Defender Leon King, also 18, is another youth academy product who could feature as van Bronckhorst looks to rotate his squad.

Kemar Roofe is back in the squad after missing the last five games because of injury.

Stirling Albion boss Darren Young handed debuts to new signings Akeel Francis and Aberdeen loanee Mason Hancock during the 3-3 draw against Stranraer last weekend.

Former Hearts striker Dale Carrick, ex-St Mirren midfielder Nathan Flanagan and former Livingston frontman Dylan Mackin bring much-needed experience to the Binos squad.