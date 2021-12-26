Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates making it 2-1 during the cinch Premiership match against St Mirren back in October.

However, only 500 supporters will be able to attend following new coronavirus restrictions issued by the Scottish Government owing to the rise in omicron cases across the country.

It means that no St Mirren fans will be able to attend the match, and only a small number of Rangers season-ticket holders, who have been chosen via ballot.

Where and when?

The Rangers v St Mirren match on Boxing Day kicks off at 3pm and will be played at Ibrox, Glasgow.

What TV channel is the match on?

The match is not being broadcast live by any TV station, while BBC Radio Scotland will provide updates on their Sportsound programme.

Is there club pay-per-view?

Yes. Rangers season-ticket holders will be able to watch the game live on RangersTV, while PPV customers can buy a stream for £9.99. Commentary will be provided by Clive Tyldsley.

Team news

Rangers will hope to have defender Borna Barisic back. The left-back missed last weekend's win over Dundee United after going off unwell days earlier against St Johnstone. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are still missing and Leon Balogun is battling a knock, while long-term absentees Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Boss Jim Goodwin hopes Jak Alnwick can return to the St Mirren squad after the goalkeeper was one of 11 Saints players unavailable for the goalless draw against Celtic in Paisley on Wednesday night due to Covid-19 issues. The Buddies are without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).

Who is the referee?

Steven McLean will be the man in the middle, assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Graham McNeillie. The fourth official is Colin Steven.

Previous meetings so far this season

The two teams met on October 24 on league duty at the SMISA Stadium, with Rangers running out 2-1 winners.

Connor Ronan put St Mirren into an early lead, but a penalty from Kemar Roofe and then a goal from Alfredo Morelos clinched victory for the defending cinch Premiership champions.