What channel is the Rangers game on? TV and stream details for match against Lyon

The Scottish champions have already secured runners-up spot in the group and a place in the first knockout round of the tournament next February.
Lyon have won the group, winning all five of their games so far - including the 2-0 victory at Ibrox on matchday one - and qualify directly for the last 16.
Rangers have won all four games they have played since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s appointment as manager last month. The Dutch coach is set to make several changes to his line-up in Lyon with Sunday’s league visit to Hearts in mind.
The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 5.15pm with kick-off at 5.45pm. To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or the app.
The game will also be featured on BBC Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, both on the medium wave channel and online, with the programme starting at 5.30pm.