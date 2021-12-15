What channel is the Rangers game on? St Johnstone match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

St Johnstone travel to face Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The pair were due to meet last month but both were involve in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Rangers will be looking to maintain or extend their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership, while St Johnstone will be looking to record the result which will lift them off the foot of the table.

Match details

Who: Rangers v St Johnstone

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, December 15. 7.45pm kick-off.

Who is the referee?

Euan Anderson – This will be the third time the official has taken charge of a match involving these two sides. The previous two games came last campaign with the 1-1 draw at McDiamird Park and 3-0 win for Rangers at Ibrox. In five games this season he has handed out 17 yellow cards and two red cards.

How to watch?

There is no live game on Sky Sports this midweek but the game can be watched via PPV. RangersTV are showing the match at a cost of £9.99. It can be bought here.

What does it mean for the league?

Rangers may not have hit the heights of last season on a consistent basis but the Scottish champions are still top of the league with a four-point lead. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has led the team to four successive league wins, the latest a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park where the team displayed their game management qualities and ability to attack with pace.

As for St Johnstone. This season hasn’t been good. Saturday was a new low as they fell to the bottom of the table, not helped by some controversial refereeing. They do have two games in hand over tenth place Dundee who are two points ahead.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Rangers emerged from McDiarmid Park with a 2-1 win thanks to a long-range effort from James Tavernier in the final 15 minutes. The Ibrox side had to come from behind after Michael O’Halloran had put the home team in front.

Anything else?

St Johnstone fans really have not had much to cheer this campaign after last season’s double. They have scored just nine league goals in 16 games.

