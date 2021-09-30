What channel is the Rangers game on? Sparta Prague match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Glasgow Airport ahead of the trip to Prague. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Lyon in their opening Group A fixture a fortnight ago while the Czech outfit, who thrashed Celtic 4-1 home and away last season, claimed a goalless draw from their trip to Brondby.

Rangers have suffered a hammer blow on the eve of the match with centre-half Connor Goldson ruled out, on top of the injured Filip Helander, leaving the Scottish champions without their first choice centre-back pairing.

Sparta were ordered to close their Letna Stadium for the match after their fans were banned from attending because of racist conduct, but it will now be watched by around 10,000 children aged six to 14 admitted free of charge in an initiative supported by UEFA.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Sparta Prague v Rangers

What: Europa League Group G

Where: Letna Stadium, Prague

When: 5.45pm kick-off (BST)

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage starts from 5:15pm with the Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen match following on.

Is there a live stream?

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A link to the live stream will be available on the BT Sport homepage when coverage gets underway.

Match odds

