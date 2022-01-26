What channel is the Rangers game on? Livingston match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have already made a successful start to the year with a comfortable 4-0 win over Stirling Albion last week, coupled with a draw at Aberdeen maintaining their unbeaten streak.

While the Glasgow side may be slightly disappointed with the away return, they are also paying the price for the past two games in this midweek fixture card with Ianis Hagi ruled out and Ryan Kent suspended after his controversial red card at Pittodrie.

Livingston were the first visitors to Ibrox this season and across the top flight, is a repeat of the opening weekend’s fixtures as the second half of the season gets underway – slightly out of alignment after the changes made to the winter break.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in for the action on Edmiston Drive.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Livingston

What: cinch Premiership

Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates after he makes it 3-1 during a Cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at Toni Macaroni Arena, on November 28, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Referee: Don Robertson – full list of SPFL midweek referees

How to watch

Rangers Calvin Bassey and Livingston's Odin Bailey (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The first match between the sides this season was shown on Sky Sports, but the broadcaster has elected to stick with Hearts v Celtic this evening so this game will only be shown live on Rangers TV for overseas subscribers or overseas pay-per-view for £9.99.

Sportscene will follow with highlights at 11.05pm on BBC One.

Another midweek?

The winter break moving forced several games to be rescheduled. This one, with David Martindale bringing last season’s League Cup finalists to Ibrox, was always originally planned to be played on Wednesday night but has now been joined been by two other night games either side, after crowd capacity restrictions prompted a re-think over the mid-season interval.

Rangers and Livingston make their way out the tunnel during a Cinch Premiership match at Toni Macaroni Arena. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The top flight will catch up with another evening schedule next week which includes the Edinburgh and Old Firm derbies.

Last time out?

Livingston 1 Rangers 3 – match highlights

David Martindale hits out at 'doughballs with snowballs’

Anything else?

Rangers will be without Ianis Hagi who is now out for the season having undergone knee surgery in the wake of the Scottish Cup win over Stirling. The game is also likely to come too early for Joe Aribo who is making his way back after Nigeria's elimination from the African Cup of Nations, but the Rangers management team are hopeful of his inlusion for Saturday’s game with Ross County.

In more positive selection news for the home side, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are both nearing a return.

Livingston should have Alan Forrest within their ranks despite transfer uncertainty over the winger. St Johnstone have made attempts to sign the 25-year-old – whose contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena is up at the end of the season, however after finally reaching an agreement over a fee with the clubs – the player rejected the move.

Jack Fitzwater – the subject of Premier League links – should also be available.

Livingston will however be without recent recruit from Rubin Kazan, goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov. The Lions are still awaiting a work permit for the player.

Odds

Result: Rangers 1/6 (Bet365, WillHill, McBookie) Draw 7/1 (bet365) Livingston 20/1 (PaddyPower)

First scorer: Fashion Sakala 3/1 (Betfred); Kemar Roofe 13/5 (Various); Cedric Itten 4/1 (bet365); Jackson Longridge 175/1 (PaddyPower)