What channel is the Rangers game on? Hibs semi-final info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Hampden Park will host the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Hibs (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

After Ange Postecoglou’s side overcame holders St Johnstone in Saturday’s semi-final thanks to a James Forrest strike, the national stadium will be packed again for the second last four clash between the Edinburgh and Glasgow rivals.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hibs

What: Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Where: National Stadium, Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: 4pm, Sunday, November 21, 2021

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 (Sky ch.412, Virgin 551). That means the game is also available to stream online via the Premier Sports Player app.

Coverage begins at 3.15pm but the each team’s winning quarter final ties will also be shown throughout the afternoon.

Why does it matter?

This is Rangers first match under the watchful eye of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Dutchman won't be in the dugout but he will be in the stand as Rangers look to reach their second League Cup final in 11 years.

Hibs meanwhile return to action for the first time since a Covid outbreak forced the cancellation of fixtures prior to the international break. Hibs are looking to end a run of four defeats in what is their fourth consecutive Hampden semi-final appearance under Jack Ross.

What were the scores when they played before?

The sides have met once already this season with Rangers coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory with Hibs having had Ryan Porteous sent off while leading.

The Easter Road side have not beaten the Ibrox outfit since August 2017.

Odds

