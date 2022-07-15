What channel is the Rangers game against Blackpool on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time for friendly

Rangers travel to Bloomfield Road to play Blackpool.

After their friendly last weekend Sunderland was abandoned at half time due to floodlight failure, Rangers will get another chance to get minutes under their belt in Lancashire.

It will be one of the first chances that Rangers supporters will get to see new signings John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence and Antonio Colak.

When is the match?

The friendly between Blackpool and Rangers is on Saturday, July 16 with a 3ppm kick off.

Is Blackpool v Rangers on TV?

No, the match has not been selected for broadcast.

Is there a live stream online?

Rangers are showing the match on their PPV platform and it will cost £5.99 to subscribe.

Who else are Rangers playing in pre-season?