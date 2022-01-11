What channel is the Africa Cup of Nations on? How to watch Rangers' Joe Aribo in action for Nigeria today

The official ball of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

While a host of stars have travelled from the Premier League in England, only three players from the SPFL have been called up, namely Rangers' Joe Aribo for Nigeria, Hamilton's David Moyo for Zimbabwe and Alloa's Fernandy Mendy for Guinea-Bissau.

The tournament, which opened on Sunday with hosts Cameroon claiming a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso, follows a similar pattern to the European Championships with group stages followed by a knockout format. The final will be held on Sunday, February 6 in Olembe.

Kick-off times during the group stages are at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT.

Rangers' Joe Aribo could feature for Nigeria in today's AFCON fixture against Egypt. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

What are the groups?

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ethiopia

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Gabon, Comoros

Group D: Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania

How does it work?

The top two teams from each group, along with the best four third-placed teams will advance to the last-16 knockout stage.

Who are the holders?

The last AFCON was hosted in the summer of 2019 in Egypt. Algeria emerged victorious to claim the second title in their history.

What matches are taking place today?

Reigning champions Algeria begin their title defence with a Group E contest against Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium this afternoon. Kick-off is 1pm.

Focus then turns to the opening match in Group D which will see Nigeria take on Egypt at the Stade Roumde Adjia at 4pm. The match is of particular interest to Rangers fans with Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo expected to line-up for the Super Eagles.

The final match of the day also takes place at Stade Roumde Adjia with Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau kicking off at 7pm. Another current SPFL star could be in action after Alloa defender Fernandy Mendy was called up to the Guinea-Bissau sqaud.

How to watch:

Sky Sports is showing live coverage of all 52 games. Subscribers can stream matches live via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

The BBC has rights to 10 games, including two of the quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Today’s match between Nigeria and Egypt featuring Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo will be shown live on the BBC Three online channel HERE and via Red Button One on TV.

Leading odds

Senegal 11/2, Algeria 11/2, Egypt 6/1, Ivory Coast 7/1, Cameroon 9/1, Morocco 10/1, Nigeria 10/1, Ghana 16/1

Covid watch

Fans must be fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before a match. Stadium capacity is set at 60 per cent though it will be increased to 80 per cent when Cameroon play.