What channel is St Mirren v Rangers on? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR

Managerless Rangers are bidding to avoid a third straight defeat when they travel to high-flying St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

St Mirren host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday lunchtime. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side are engulfed in crisis after following up last weekend’s 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen – a third league defeat in seven which proved the final nail in the coffin of the now sacked Michael Beale – with a 2-1 defeat to Cypriot side Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday.

Steven Davis was in caretaker charge for the European tie – as he will be in Paisley on Saturday – and will look to guide Rangers to the win that will take them above St Mirren into second place on goal difference ahead of the expected appointment of a new permanent manager over the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season under Stephen Robinson with four wins and three draws making it their best start to a league campaign in 75 years. The Buddies can open up a six point gap over Rangers with a first victory over their opponents since December 2020.

St Mirren v Rangers match info

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Is St Mirren v Rangers on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at 11am. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.50pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

St Mirren v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £21 per month for six months.

St Mirren v Rangers team news

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is “quietly confident” that Conor McMenamin and Greg Kiltie will shake off fitness issues.

Scott Wright is suspended for Rangers, who are still expected to be without Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo (all knee), Tom Lawrence (calf) and Danilo (fractured cheekbone).

Referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Steven Kirkland in charge of VAR.

Match odds