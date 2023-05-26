What channel is St Mirren v Rangers? Is it on TV? Kick-off time, referee and VAR

Rangers and St Mirren bring the curtain down on their Scottish Premiership campaigns when the two sides go head-to-head in Paisley on Saturday.

While the match is effectively a dead rubber – Celtic wrapped up the title with four matches to spare leaving Rangers confirmed as runners-up while St Mirren are unable to move from sixth place – both sides will be keen to sign off on a high before heading into the close season.

For Saints, the season has been a hugely positive one under manager Stephen Robinson as they clinched a top six spot for the first time since the split was introduced to secure their highest league finish since 1984/85.

For Rangers, a trophyless campaign will go down as a major disappointment but manager Michael Beale, who replaced the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, is promising better next season as he embarks on a summer rebuild of his squad.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is held back by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser during the previous clash in Paisley in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Five players will call time on the Rangers careers after the St Mirren Park clash with Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield all confirmed as departing the club this summer – and more could follow.

St Mirren held Rangers to a 1-1 draw on their last visit to Paisley in November and they drew level twice in the most recent meeting at Ibrox last month before succumbing to a 5-2 defeat. Rangers also claimed a 4-0 home win over the Buddies in October.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match …

St Mirren v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley on Saturday, May 27 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Is St Mirren v Rangers on TV?

The match has not been selected for live television coverage. However, match highlights will be broacast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The programme will be repeated at 11.20pm on BBC One Scotland.

Can I watch St Mirren v Rangers on PPV?

A live stream will be available for Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland. There is no pay-per-view option for supporters inside the UK but both St Mirren and Rangers are offering a live audio service via their club channels. The reason for the PPV blackout is because Sky Sports are showing Celtic v Aberdeen, where the league trophy will be presented to the champions, which also kicks-off at 12.30pm, and the rules of the TV deal prevent clubs from showing their own PPV at the same time.

St Mirren v Rangers referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the man in the middle with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

