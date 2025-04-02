How to watch Rangers vs Hibs on TV, including full streaming details

Rangers will be looking for their first home win since February 2 against in-form Hibs at Ibrox as the two sides clash in the most eye-catching Scottish Premiership fixture of the weekend on Saturday.

Both sides enter the game on the back of morale boosting wins, with Barry Ferguson’s squad likely to still be on a high following their 4-3 win against Dundee. Three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game handed them a dramatic win at Dens Park, with Cyriel Dessers grabbing the all important winner in injury time. Meanwhile, Hibs’ 3-0 stroll against St Johnstone marked their 15th consecutive Scottish Premiership game without defeat.

The third clash between the teams this season, David Gray’s side lost on their last visit to Ibrox, with Tom Lawrence securing a 1-0 win for the home side in September. The team’s played out a 3-3 classic at Easter Road at the turn of the year in their last meeting though, where an 83rd minute Rocky Bushiri goal helped Hibs rescue a late point on a day that saw Hamza Igamane score his first Rangers hat-trick.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of this Saturday’s action? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Rangers' Hamza Igamane celebrates with Nicolas Raskin after scoring at Hibs earlier in the season. | SNS Group

Rangers vs Hibs match details

Rangers host Hibs on Saturday 5 April 2025, with the game taking place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Rangers vs Hibs TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage, so therefore there will be no live broadcast for UK and Ireland viewers.

Rangers vs Hibs live stream

If you live outside of the UK and Ireland, the game will be available for broadcast to those who have an active subscription to Rangers TV. More details are available here. The game is also available via Hibs TV for fans who live abroad, and are subscribers to the service. There are no pay-per-view options in the UK this weekend.

Rangers vs Hibs highlights

Sportscene will have extended highlights of the game on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday April 5. It will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One on the same evening.

Rangers vs Hibs referee and VAR

The man in the middle at Ibrox will be Don Robertson, who will be assisted by David Roome and Ross Macleod. Kevin Clancy is on VAR duties, with Alan Mulvanny his assistant VAR referee.

Rangers v Hibs team news

Rangers welcomed back long-term absentee Oscar Cortes to the bench in last week’s 4-3 win over Dundee, meaning Dutch defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo is the club’s only long-term injury issue at present. Star man Vaclav Cerny is facing a race against time to be fit for the weekend game though, after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.

