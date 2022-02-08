What channel is Rangers v Hibs on? Match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Giovanni van Bronckhort’s men bounced back from last week’s meek display in the Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park with a powerful showing in Sunday’s 5-0 victory as Alfredo Morelos marked his return from international duty with a double, while Aaron Ramsey made his debut off the bench.

It was an impressive response from the Light Blues, who remain one point behind Celtic at the top of the table, and will be looking to take advantage of any potential slip-ups from Ange Postecoglou’s side, who are in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Hibs, meanwhile, are enduring a sticky spell under recently-appointed manager Shaun Maloney, with their last three league fixtures – all at home against Livingston, Hearts and St Mirren – yielding just one point.

Rangers welcome Hibs to Ibrox on Wednesday just three days after hammering Hearts 5-0 at the same venue. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side haven’t won in the league since Boxing Day but will be hoping to turn the corner with a positive performance at Ibrox ahead of a potential Scottish Cup banana skin away to Championship leaders Arbroath this weekend.

When and where is the match?

Rangers v Hibs in the Scottish Premiership will take place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, February 9, kick-off 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v Hibs on TV?

The Ibrox clash won’t be broadcast on live TV as it has not been selected by Sky Sports for coverage.

However, a highlights package will be shown on Sportscene, which starts at 10.35pm on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday evening.

Is Rangers v Hibs available on live stream or PPV?

Fans of both clubs can watch live coverage of the match through Rangers TV.

A one-off PPV is available for £9.99 and can be purchased through the club website.

Who is the match referee?

Nick Walsh is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Frank Connor.

The fourth official is Steven McLean.

What are the match odds?

Rangers 3/10, Draw 9/2, Hibs 9/1 – Bet365, correct as of February 8