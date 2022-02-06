What channel is Rangers v Hearts on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Hearts travel to Ibrox to face Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be hoping for a response after seeing his side obliterated by rivals Celtic in the first half of a 3-0 defeat at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Since returning from the winter break, the Ibrox side have dropped seven points in their four league games, losing top spot as a result.

They could go into the match four points behind Celtic who face Motherwell beforehand.

Hearts come into the match in a very good position. They have a ten-point lead in third place, while Hibs and Aberdeen continue to stumble behind them.

Victory in Govan would go a long way to ensuring third-place is where they will finish.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hearts

What: cinch Premiership

When: Sunday, February 6. Kick-off 4pm

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Referee: Willie Collum

How to watch

The game is the second of a live double bill from the Premiership on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 3.45pm following Motherwell v Celtic. The match is available on the broadcaster’s Main Event and Football channels.

Will John Souttar feature?

The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers. The Scottish champions failed in a bid to sign him in January. Souttar picked up an ankle injury in the recent 2-0 win over Motherwell and missed the midweek draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said there was no “conundrum” to the situation.

He said: “He did a wee bit of running today [Friday]. Hopefully he gets through that fine and then he will train on Saturday with a view to being available for the game.”

Team news

Rangers will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos. The striker has missed the last three league games having been on international duty with Colombia. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is only missing Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

While there are doubts over Souttar, Hearts will be missing defenders Michael Smith and Craig Halkett.

Anything else?

Aaron Ramsey could make his debut. The Welshman signed from Juventus on deadline day in a shock move. The Celtic game during the week came too soon for the midfielder but he may make his Ibrox bow against Hearts.

Match odds

Rangers 2/5 Draw 15/4 Hearts 13/2