What channel is Rangers v Hearts on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

The Dutchman is facing calls for the sack after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone left his side seven points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership title race, following on from finishing with the worst-ever group stage record in the Champions League after six defeats and minus 20 goals.

Van Bronckhorst needs a positive result and performance from his players, while Hearts go into the match bouyed by back-to-back league wins over Ross County and Motherwell in the knowledge that another victory would see them reclaim third place in the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hearts

What: cinch Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, kick-off 7.45pm

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The match is not being broadcast live on any TV channel. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Is there a live stream available?

Rangers have made this game available as a pay per view view on Rangers TV, costing £9.99. Emma Dodds will host the coverage and be joined by Alan Hutton and Neil McCann.

Alternatively, match commentary will be available on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme on 92-95 FM and 810 MW.

Team news

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala will miss out picking up a muscle injury against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Hearts will be without the suspended Jorge Grant after the club lost its appeal against the red card the midfielder received during Sunday’s victory over Motherwell.

Craig Halkett is back in training and nearing a return after a hamstring problem but the centre-back is unlikely to be risked at Ibrox.

Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley, Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce all remain sidelined.

Referee and VAR officials

John Beaton in the man in the middle alongside assistant referees Graeme Stewart and David Roome. Steven Kirkland is the fourth official.

David Munro is in charge of the VAR system with Daniel McFarlane assisting him.

Match odds

