Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his side to one of the hardest venues currently in world football at a time when the Ibrox club are facing stinging criticism for on-field performances. The team have been booed off in their last two matches, a 1-0 win over Championship side Dundee in the League Cup and a 1-1 draw with Livingston. Both were at home.

Now they face the Serie A leaders in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona without any away fans due to an agreement following the game between the sides in Glasgow which took place after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Rangers go into the match having lost all four Champions League encounters, conceding 16 goals in the process. They face the team with the best record in the competition with four wins from four and 17 goals scored.

Match details

Who: Napoli v Rangers

What: Champions League Group A, match day 5

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradaon, Naples

When: Wednesday, October 26. Kick-off 8pm

Referee: Halil Meler (Turkey)

How to watch

The game is being shown live on BT Sport 4 and the BT Sport website and App. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.

Last meeting

The team’s met for the first time last month at Ibrox. After a competitive first 55 minutes or so, the visitors ran out 3-0 winners. James Sands was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of two minutes before Napoli missed a penalty and then again when VAR ruled it to be retaken. They then won another penalty which was scored by Matteo Politano before late strikes from Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele.

Team news

The Italians will be without injured centre-back Amir Rrahmani. The 28-year-old started the match at Ibrox.

Rangers continue to have a host of injury issues. Connor Goldson, Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all missing.

Anything else?