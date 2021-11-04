'We are Rangers and we need to do better' - goalscorer Ianis Hagi laments mentality in 1-1 draw against Brondby

Rangers goalscorer Ianis Hagi is challenged by Brondby's Blas Riveros during the 1-1 Europa League Group A draw in Denmark. (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard’s men fell behind for the 10th time this season when Leon Balogun scored an own goal at the end of the first half. Substitute Hagi’s 77th minute equaliser keeps Rangers in third place in Group A, two points clear of Brondby and level on points with second-placed Sparta Prague who visit Ibrox in three weeks’ time.

Top seeds Lyon were confirmed as group winners with their 3-0 home win against Sparta, leaving the rest to scrap for the remaining place in the knockout phase of the tournament.

“Our mentality should have been better from the beginning,” said Hagi. “We are Rangers and we have to come here and win and not wait until the second half to go out and attack.

“When we step out on the pitch we need to have the mentality to win. We don’t have to wait for the opposition to score before we go out and win.

“From now on, I hope we score first. The team reacted really well and we came back so you have to give us some credit. But we know we are Rangers and we need to do better.

“At least we took that point and we have to win the last two games to be in the next round. We wanted to be in a better position come the game with Sparta Prague but we still have to win because the game is at Ibrox. We have to deliver.”

