WATCH: Alfredo Morelos scores first Colombia goal as scoring streak continues

Alfredo Morelos broke his international scoring duck overnight as he bundled in his first goal for Colombia against Peru in Miami.

The Rangers striker had failed to score in his first three appearances for the national side, but he notched the only goal of the game deep in stoppage time as Carlos Queiroz' side recorded a win over their South American rivals.

The striker has been prolific for Rangers this season with 22 goals in all competitions, but had missed an open goal in his Columbian debut in 2018 and also failed to register in his two other appearances early this year.