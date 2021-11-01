One of the floral tributes placed outside Ibrox Stadium following the death of former Rangers manager Walter Smith. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group).

Smith’s funeral will be a private family occasion this Wednesday but the cortege will pass by Ibrox Stadium in the afternoon, allowing supporters to pay their respects to the man who won 21 major trophies over his two spells in charge of the club.

“As a club, we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public and the media,” said Rangers in an official club statement on Monday.

“It is the intention for the cortege to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the motorway.”

The memorial service will take place at Glasgow Cathedral on Friday November 19 with attendance by invitation only. Rangers will stream the service live for free on their RangersTV channel.

Smith’s passing led to an outpouring of emotional and heartfelt tributes from former players, colleagues and fellow managers throughout Scotland and beyond.

The gates outside Ibrox have been festooned with flags, scarves and floral tributes, while a minute’s silence was held across all Scottish Premiership fixtures last Wednesday night.

Rangers have expressed their gratitude for the collective reaction to the loss of one of the most towering figures in their club’s history.

“The club would like to put on record its thanks to our supporters, supporters of other clubs and the wider community for their kind words and support at this difficult time,” said the statement.

