Violent scuffles in Amsterdam as Rangers fans gather ahead of Feyenoord clash

Violent scuffles broke out in the centre of Amsterdam last night ahead of Rangers' Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

Thousands of Gers supporters have travelled to the Dutch capital despite just 3,000 tickets being made available for travelling fans at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam. There have been reports of Rangers fans snapping up tickets in the home end, fuelling fears of hooligan attacks.

Feyenoord have a notorious hooligan element amongst their support and earlier this week were barred from selling tickets to fans for next month's Europa League trip to Porto.

The ban was enforced after disturbances during another European tie in Switzerland against Young Boys.

Police in Amsterdam are braced for around 10,000 travelling fans descending on the city and congregating in Dam Square, which is where scuffles broke out last night.

Video footage circulated on social media appeared to show one man being struck in the face by a drink outside a bar, with several people wading into the scrap which carried on in the street.

Things calmed down when several cops arrived to break up the skirmish.

At the match between Rangers and Feyenoord at Ibrox, Dutch fans lit pyrotechnics and forced the game to be temporarily halted while others, including one wearing a Celtic shirt, clashed with cops at the ground.