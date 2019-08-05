Video shows Rangers fans forcing open gate from inside Rugby Park

A video has appeared online showing dozens of Rangers fans forcing upon a gate prior to Sunday's match against Kilmarnock.

*Warning: video contains some offensive language*

There were delays in supporters being admitted to the away end with the crowd outside the ground building as the game kicked off.

In the video fans inside the gates are heard telling stewards to open the gates to let supporters in.

With tickets still be checked through the turnstiles, police and stewards were unwilling to do so but the Rangers fans eventually succeeded in opening the gate and allowing others to gain entrance.

Police have insisted they did not order the opening of the game.

Rangers have asked Kilmarnock to investigate the issue, which they believe was caused by a "ticketing access issue".

