'Very naive and stupid' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hits out at former Sky pundit's title claims

Steven Gerrard has rubbished claims made by ex-Rangers striker and former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray regarding a title win.

Steven Gerrard has rubbished claims made by Andy Gray regarding Rangers winning the league. Picture: SNS

The beIN Sports football analyst told the Daily Record that the Ibrox boss believes his side will win the league this season.

He said: “Steven knows it too having talked to him about it after the game. He’s absolutely convinced there’s a title in them and that it can be this year."

However, speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard "categorically" denied saying anything of the sort.

"I haven't been misquoted because I haven't said anything in terms of winning the league. So I categorically deny anyone who claims that I'm saying we're going to win the league.

"I think that'd be very naive and stupid on my behalf. I always show humility when I'm talking about competing for the main things.

"What's for certain is that we're in good shape and the squad's looking strong, and we'll do everything we can to challenge on all fronts in every competition.

"But we'll always show respect. We'll never claim that we're going to do something and be naive.

"So I was quite surprised to read those headlines as well."

Gerrard made it known that he has warned his players and staff of making any grand statements which could be seen as disrespectful.

"I'd be very disappointed in any of my staff, in myself or any of the players if we were claiming we were going to do something, and show overconfidence and a lack of respect to the people we're challenging against."