UPDATE: Rangers target £8m international, Celtic eye ex-Liverpool star and Everton ace, Hibs to lose striker to rivals, Interest in Hearts trio - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It is set to be a hectic day around the SPFL as teams try to finalise their last bits of business. With the top flight tight across the league, what clubs can do in the final hours may prove crucial, whether it is in a good way - they sign someone who is going to be an important player - or a bad way - they lose a key cog. There's sure to be little respite. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Ladbrokes Premiership and beyond.



1. Kamberi wants Rangers move Florian Kamberi has emerged as a surprise target for Rangers. Add the player wants to leave Hibs to join the the Ibrox side. A loan deal with an option to buy the player for 750k has been mooted. There is also interest from Poland and Italy (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Killie don't want Berra It was reported that Kilmarnock were keen on Christophe Berra. However, that is not the case with Dundee at the front of the queue for the Hearts centre-back. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Celtic return for Ibe Celtic have rekindled interest in Bournemouth's 15m attacker Jordan Ibe. The face competition from Premier League side Crystal Palace. (The Athletic) SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Celtic bid rejected Celtic have had a bid rejected for Everton starlet Anthony Gordon. The highly-rated midfielder was wanted on a loan until the end of the season. (The Athletic) Getty Buy a Photo

View more