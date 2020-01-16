UPDATE: Celtic signing delayed, Rangers signing doubtful, Hearts near signing, Hibs complete deal, Ibrox winger deal in doubt - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Scottish transfer window is continuing to build with a number of moves being made or close to being finalised.
Steven Gerrard is whittling down the numbers at Ibrox, Derek McInnes is bringing in reinforcements at Aberdeen, while Celtic are on the verge of making their second signing of the window. Hearts are yet to make one. We have transfer news from Rangers, Pittodrie, Parkhead, Tynecastle, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Ross County and more as clubs attempt to get business done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
1. Gerrard on transfers
Steven Gerrard has suggested that there will be no new signings at Rangers this January. The Ibrox boss said nothing has changed on their approach to recruits. (Various)
Prospective Celtic signing Ismaila Soro played his final game for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda. The midfielder is expected to travel to Glasgow this week to complete his 2m move, becoming the club's second signing of the January transfer window. (Various)