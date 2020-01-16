UPDATE: Celtic signing delayed, Rangers signing doubtful, Hearts near signing, Hibs complete deal, Ibrox winger deal in doubt - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steven Gerrard is whittling down the numbers at Ibrox, Derek McInnes is bringing in reinforcements at Aberdeen, while Celtic are on the verge of making their second signing of the window. Hearts are yet to make one. We have transfer news from Rangers, Pittodrie, Parkhead, Tynecastle, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Ross County and more as clubs attempt to get business done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

1. Gerrard on transfers Steven Gerrard has suggested that there will be no new signings at Rangers this January. The Ibrox boss said nothing has changed on their approach to recruits. (Various)

2. Celtic on verge of deal Prospective Celtic signing Ismaila Soro played his final game for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda. The midfielder is expected to travel to Glasgow this week to complete his 2m move, becoming the club's second signing of the January transfer window. (Various)

3. Bogdan re-signs Adam Bogdan has signed a contract at Hibs until the end of the season. The Hungarian's contract expired at the start of the month but he has extended it.

4. Stendel on transfers Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has admitted that it has been hard to get players in due to the size of the squad. But the German hopes one will be added soon. (Evening News)

