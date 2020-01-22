UPDATE:Celtic make second January signing, Hearts and Hibs move players on, Rangers goalkeeper 'to sign' deal with English side, Tynecastle winger set to depart - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There are just 10 days remaining for clubs in Scotland to finalise their transfer business before the January window shuts on the 31st until the summer.

With a full midweek fixture card in the Ladbrokes Premiership this evening, followed by another round of games at the weekend it is pushing teams to get their signings sorted for the last few months of the season. Tuesday saw a number of players moving club, linked with a transfer or committing their future to their side. But what could Wednesday hold in store with Celtic nearing a deal for a midfielder, Hearts looking to further strengthen for a relegation battle, Aberdeen wanting attacking reinforcements and Rangers hoping to hold onto key individuals.

Celtic have announced the signing of Ismaila Soro subject to work permit and international clearance. The Ivorian midfielder passed a medical.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was subject to interest from Hearts and Hibs. The latter attempted to buy the Scotland U21 goalkeeper but the Ibrox side have no plans to sell. He will spend time on loan with Livingston. (Evening News)

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has targeted more signings ahead of the January transfer window closing. He has not put a number on the amount of players he needs but he wants to add to recent arrival Donis Avdijaj. (Daily Record)

Celtic's Jack Hendry has completed his move to Australian side Melbourne City. The A-League side have announced him on an 'injury replacement contract' believed to be until the end of the Scottish season.

Hearts forward Craig Wighton has agreed a deal with Arbroath. The Championship side have put together a loan offer which has been accepted by the Jam Tarts. (Courier)

Hearts winger Jake Mulraney is set to make the move to Atlanta United. The MLS side will pay the Jam Tarts a six-figure fee. (Daily Record)

Rangers have made an improved offer for Tyrese Campbell. The Stoke City striker is wanted by Celtic and Sheffield United with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Ibrox side hope to land him on a pre-contract deal. (Football Insider)

Hamilton Accies have secured the services of Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at the club and impressed. (Various)

Celtic have loaned Lee O'Connor to Partick Thistle until the end of the campaign. The Republic of Ireland U21 international signed for the Scottish champions on a four-year deal from Manchester United. (Various)

Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous has signed a contract extension until 2023. It has been offset by the news the 20-year-old will miss the next few months of action following the injury picked up against Dundee United and now requires knee surgery. (Evening News)

Jak Alnwick is set to agree a pre-contract agreement with Blackpool. The Rangers goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer and is currently on loan at the English side. (Football Insider)

Hibs right-back Jason Naismith will miss the rest of the season after sustaining knee ligament damage. The defender who has been impressing since moving on loan from Peterborough United was substituted in the Scottish Cup draw with Dundee United. (Evening News)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has sent title rivals Rangers a message for the second half of the season. The Northern Irishman said any talk of the league changing hands is "premature". (The Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called on the club's fans to raise the Ibrox roof. Gerrard wants the support to create the noise to inspire the team to success. (Various)

Scotland international John Fleck is wanted by Arsenal. The Sheffield United ace, who previously played for Rangers, is valued by the Blades at £20m. (Football Insider)

Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has had his loan from Preston North End cut short.

Hibs have taken Estonian internationalist Mihkel Ainsalu on trial. The 23-year-old is currently contracted to FC Flora and has seven caps for his country. (Evening News)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will continue looking at targets if the club can't do a deal St Johnstone forward Matty Kennedy. The Dons have made offers to bring Kennedy to the club before his pre-contract agreement. (Daily Record)

Liam Donnelly is a target of Celtic. The Motherwell star has impressed in the middle of the park for the Steelmen since being moved from defence. (Belfast Live)

Leigh Griffiths is wanted by Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa is prioritised a move for a striker after Eddie Nketiah returned to Arsenal on loan. (Football Insider)

