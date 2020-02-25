Ultimate professional... Steven Gerrard keeps faith with Nikola Katic for Euro test

Steven Gerrard will have noted the rather grim irony of preparing to play in a stadium where one end has been carved into a forbidding looking rock face.

Rangers’ prospects at this unusual fortress in Braga are threatened by a defence that has begun to look alarmingly porous. Much of their earlier success in Europe this season was built on a robust backline. A 0-0 draw at Legia Warsaw, for example, helped Rangers qualify for the group stage, where they conceded the fewest goals of any of the four teams in their section.

However, recent outings have left Gerrard despairing. He sounded like a man whose patience had been exhausted following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against St Johnstone. The loss of two soft goals, together with the dropping of another two vital points was far from the ideal way to prepare for playing the highest scorers in this year’s Europa League. Although they ultimately lost the first leg at Ibrox, the two goals which saw Braga take a seemingly commanding lead could still prove the difference in the tie.

The trip to northern Portugal appears to have appeased Gerrard somewhat. He was quick to note Nikola Katic’s ability to rise to the occasion in big games amid speculation that the 23-year-old centre half, the fall guy against St Johnstone, could be dropped for tonight’s second leg.

It was only a few weeks ago that Katic was being lauded after scoring the winning goal against Celtic at Celtic Park. Gerrard stressed that the recent brickbats are part and parcel of being a Rangers player. He seems to be challenging the player to respond. If reaching the last 16 of the Europa League is not motivation enough, Katic has the added incentive of ramming some words down his critics’ throats.

“The praise is good when you score the winner at Celtic Park,” said Gerrard, pictured. “You have the reverse as people think you are the best thing on the planet and you lap that adulation up.I think he enjoyed that, so you need to take the rough with the smooth.

“That’s the life of a footballer,” he added. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it isn’t. You have to ride the journey out.When it’s up, it’s up. When it’s down, you need to work even harder, reset and regroup.”

Gerrard confirmed he had spoken at length with Katic. The players all took part in a longer than usual training session yesterday before the flight to Portugal. “The boys are exactly where I want them from a mental point of view,” said Gerrard. “Now we need to go out and deliver.” He harbours no fears about Katic’s state of mind.

“He is a good type, the ultimate professional and to be fair to the kid, for his age, he is one who will take accountability,” added Gerrard.

“He will stand up and will never hide.If he’s ever made a mistake for us, his hand goes straight up in the air.I respect and admire that. As a professional, he’s immaculate.”

It’s not just about Katic, of course. Connor Goldson looked equally unsteady on Sunday. Skipper James Tavernier and Borna Barisic, who Gerrard reported is set to return after missing the draw with St Johnstone, will all have to excel this evening. There will even be an onus on Florian Kamberi, who will lead the line in the absence of the suspended Alfredo Morelos, to defend from the front.

“In no way can we lose our shape or having individuals thinking they can do their own thing,” said the manager. “At times in the first half of the first leg, we did that and were punished heavily for it. Collectively tomorrow we are going to have to probably find our best defensive performance as a group.”

Gerrard was injured when Braga eliminated Liverpool, with Kenny Dalglish back as manager, from the Europa League in 2010-11. A 0-0 draw at Anfield meant they failed to retrieve the situation after former Rangers defender Sotirius Kyrgiakos conceded a converted penalty in the 1-0 first-leg defeat.

None of England’s Euro 2004 games were staged at the then newly-built ground. Gerrard was as fascinated as most first-time visitors to a stadium that has won architecture awards for the way it blends into the surrounding landscape. With only two stands, the arena is designed to fit into a quarry. While eye-catching, and still capable of holding as many as 30,000, it’s not the kind of claustrophobia-inducing den so often seen in Europe. Rangers’ problems are restricted to the quality of the side who call this unique stadium home.

“Look, we have played in intimidating atmospheres, we play in a cauldron most weeks when we are at home,” said Gerrard.

“That certainly won’t faze us. It is important we are ready for this game. It is going to be a tough challenge because they have got good players and are a good team that are at home on their patch.

“There are things that are not in our favour but we have handled these situations before. I have got confidence that the players will be fine.”