Uefa could charge Rangers for third time over sectarian singing

UEFA are investigating Rangers over a third charge of sectarian chanting.

READ MORE - SPFL club make ambitious bid for Rangers ace, Celtic's Old Firm injury doubts, Hibs boss eyes new signing, Rangers summer signing set for exit, Pope banner at Ibrox - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Ibrox club was severely sanctioned by the governing body when 3000 seats were left empty at last night’s dramatic victory over Legia Warsaw after unacceptable singing at last month’s St Joseph’s game.

Rangers fans during last night's win over Legia Warsaw.

They have been charged again for a dodgy song book in Poland last week and the disciplinary committee is meeting today to discuss this issue.

Rangers have tried to stave off heavy sanctions by insisting they won’t take tickets for their first away game in the Europa League group phase.

However, they have been rocked by another investigation that there was sectarian abuse in Denmark on August 8 when Rangers beat Midtjylland 4-2.

Managing Director Stewart Robertson made the revelation to a group of supporters ahead of last night’s glory night against Legia.

He had called in a number of fans who are prominent on social media to try to help the club drive out sectarian songs.

This latest investigation could lead to a complete stadium closure which would be a financial disaster.

Rangers can pull in over £1million from ticket sales, corporate sales and other revenues from a big European night.

The UEFA probe has taken the shine off another magnificent achievement by Steven Gerrard and his players.

Rangers have become the first team to win all four qualifying ties in two successive seasons and reach he group phase of the Europa League.

They are unbeaten in all 16 matches and overall Gerrard has only lost two matches in 22 which is a quite remarkable record.

The draw for the group phase takes place at mid-day UK time