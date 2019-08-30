Uefa announces latest Rangers punishment for sectarian chants

Uefa has ordered a partial closure of Ibrox for Rangers' first home game in the Europa League group stage.

The punishment follows a charge of "racist behaviour (sectarian chants)" by fans during the club's match against Legia Warsaw on 22 August in Poland.

European football's governing body has ordered Rangers to leave 3,000 seats empty for their next European home match. They must also display a banner with the wording “#EqualGame”, and the Uefa logo on it.

The punishment is identical to the one meted out to the Ibrox club for a similar charge following sectarian chanting against St Joseph's in an earlier round of this season's Europa League.

That led to Rangers having 3,000 empty seats for Thursday night's home game against Legia Warsaw, which they won 1-0 to secure their place in the group stage.