Two Rangers stars to leave Ibrox as Kilmarnock near permanent deal for outcast

Graham Dorrans is nearing the exit door at Rangers as he looks to be released from the final year of his contract, according to Sky Sports.

The veteran midfielder looks set to make the move to Rugby Park as Kilmarnock wait for his departure to be confirmed before snapping him up on a permanent transfer.

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Dorrans has been an outcast at Rangers following his return from long-term injury as he's not been made part of Steven Gerrard's first-team plans.

Meanwhile, Jake Hastie's loan move from Rangers to Rotherham United has been completed.

The ex-Motherwell winger moved to Ibrox just this summer but his manager believes he'll benefit from a better chance at regular first-team football.