Two Rangers stars 'deemed surplus to requirements' as Steven Gerrard eyes January signing

Rangers are looking to move on Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

The two wingers were only signed by the Ibrox club last summer but manager Steven Gerrard has already deemed them surplus to requirements at Ibrox.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is reportedly being shipped around clubs down south. Picture: SNS

Barker hasn't started a match since the 2-0 Europa League victory over Porto in early November, while Jones has featured just once since September after injuring his knee in a red card tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer.

The Light Blues are hoping to jettison the pair in order to free up space to make one more signing before the end of the window.

Gerrard is said to have identified one target but will need to create room in the wage budget.

Clubs south of the border have been alerted to the availability of Jones and Barker.