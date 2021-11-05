'Tough period' - Rangers' Ryan Kent speaks on spell on sidelines

Rangers winger Ryan Kent holds off a challenge from Brondby's Morten Frendrup during his comeback from injury for the Scottish champions on Thursday. (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old ended what he admits was a difficult two-month spell on the sidelines with his influential appearance as a substitute in Rangers’ 1-1 Europa League draw against Brondby in Denmark on Thursday.

Kent is now firmly in contention to return to Steven Gerrard’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Premiership fixture against Ross County at Ibrox, although he believes it won’t be until after the international break that he will be fully back to his best.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As soon as I am back in, I am ready to start a game,” he said. “It’s quite tough watching from the sides, especially for two months or whatever.

“I am raring to go. I let the boys take care of things. We are top of the league, we are in a great position and we have everything to fight for in the Europa League. So when you look at it on paper, we have been doing really well.

“Possibly the international break will give me some extended time to maybe work on a few more things like getting up to match speed. It will be an important period for me.”

Kent suffered a serious hamstring injury during Rangers’ game against Lyon in September, the former Liverpool player having struggled to find his best form since the start of the season.

“It’s been a tough period,” he told RangersTV. “At the start of the season I was carrying a few niggles so it’s nice to get them sort of ironed out and I’m really glad to be back on the pitch.

“I’ve been doing a lot of extensive work, working really hard in the gym and out on the training field to prepare me to get back and straight into it again.”

Kent was pleased with his contribution against Brondby as he set up Ianis Hagi for Rangers’ equaliser.

“No matter your circumstance, when you’re called off the bench you are looking to make an impact,” he said.

“That’s why the gaffer is relying on you, to bring you on the pitch. I felt we were unfortunate not to come away with a win because I felt we played really well in the second half.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.