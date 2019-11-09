Top English clubs targeting Rangers midfielder, Australian legend in frame for Hibs job, Hearts urged not to rush manager appointment, Leeann Dempster confirms foreign coach option - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football with stories involving Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, and St Johnstone.
Saturday's transfer gossip and news.
1. Kamara targeted by clubs
Steven Gerrard has revealed a number of clubs are tracking midfielder Glen Kamara but insisted he won't put a price tag on the Finnish internationalist. Brighton, Aston Villa, Southam[pton and Crystal Palace are believed to be interested. (The Sun)