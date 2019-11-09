Glen Kamara in action for Rangers

Top English clubs targeting Rangers midfielder, Australian legend in frame for Hibs job, Hearts urged not to rush manager appointment, Leeann Dempster confirms foreign coach option - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football with stories involving Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, and St Johnstone.

Saturday's transfer gossip and news.

Steven Gerrard has revealed a number of clubs are tracking midfielder Glen Kamara but insisted he won't put a price tag on the Finnish internationalist. Brighton, Aston Villa, Southam[pton and Crystal Palace are believed to be interested. (The Sun)

1. Kamara targeted by clubs

Steven Gerrard has revealed a number of clubs are tracking midfielder Glen Kamara but insisted he won't put a price tag on the Finnish internationalist. Brighton, Aston Villa, Southam[pton and Crystal Palace are believed to be interested. (The Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Former Leeds United striker Harry Kewell is the latest manager linked to the Hibernian job. The Australian could be at McDairmid Park today to watch the team in action. (The Sun)

2. Harry Kewell linked to Hibs

Former Leeds United striker Harry Kewell is the latest manager linked to the Hibernian job. The Australian could be at McDairmid Park today to watch the team in action. (The Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Hearts' interim manager Austin MacPhee has urged the club to appoint a sporting director before a new manager. (Evening News)

3. MacPhee stresses sporting director need

Hearts' interim manager Austin MacPhee has urged the club to appoint a sporting director before a new manager. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Leeann Dempster has confirmed Hibs are open to a foreign coach, with the likes of former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini linked to the job. (Evening News)

4. Hibs open to foreign coach

Leeann Dempster has confirmed Hibs are open to a foreign coach, with the likes of former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini linked to the job. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3