Three Rangers stars 'could be set to follow Kyle Lafferty out of exit door'

Graham Dorrans is one of three Rangers players who could join Kyle Lafferty in heading for the exit door, according to the Scottish Sun.

The midfielder struggled badly with injury problems last season, making just three appearances in a six-day span in late September.

Graham Dorrans, left, hasn't played for Rangers since September.

His absence helped convince Steven Gerrard the midfield area needed strengthened in the January window, with both Glen Kamara and Steven Davis coming in.

Now down the pecking order, Dorrans is expected to be told his future lies elsewhere.

It is also expected that Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic will be told they're free to find new clubs.

The pair arrived from Osijek last summer but both finished the campaign as reserve players.

Lafferty, meanwhile, will travel back to Scotland to hold discussions over his exit after being told he had no part to play in Gerrard's squad going forward.

