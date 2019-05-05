Three English clubs weigh up £8m move for Rangers star - reports

James Tavernier is the subject of interest from three English Premier League sides, according to the Mail on Sunday.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Rangers captain James Tavernier. Picture: SNS

Brighton, Southampton and Burnely are all considering a bid for the player, thought to be valued at £8 million.

The right-back has netted 16 goals in all competitions this season - most of them from the penalty spot - and has been an all round attacking force with double digits in assists as well.

Manager Steven Gerrard wants to keep his captain but is braced for bids in the summer transfer window.

Tavernier signed a new contract in September of this season. The deal runs until 2022.