'They've still got Jermain Defoe' - Ex-England striker tells EPL side to sign Rangers ace for £20m

Darren Bent, once a reported target of Rangers, has advised Everton to try and sign Alfredo Morelos.

The ex-England striker has admitted his surprise that the Toffees haven't tried to sign the Colombian.

Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe have been on fire for Rangers. Picture: SNS

He believes that if the Ibrox side get an offer of £20million or more they would sell considering they still have Jermain Defoe in their ranks.

Ben told Football Insider: "I’m surprised Everton don’t try to go and sign him.

“He’s a bit temperamental, but he can score goals, he’s got the great ability and to be fair to Rangers if they can go and get a load of money for him, let’s say £20m+ for him, they’ve still got, Jermain Defoe who gets goals week-in-week-out.”

Morelos will return to Rangers following the international break having netted his first ever goal for Colombia.

Both manager Steven Gerrard and sporting director Ross Wilson have made it known that the striker is unlikely moving in January with the club in a position where they could be involved in a Scottish Premiership title race, the Scottish Cup and possibly Europa League action.

Morelos has hit 22 goals in 26 appearances this campaign for the club, while Defoe has 13 in 20.