'They are staunch' - Pedro Caixinha on Rangers fans, Old Firm derbies with Celtic, Alfredo Morelos and the Scottish media

Pedro Caixinha has spoken fondly of his whirlwind tenure at Rangers in an interview with Portuguese publication A Bola, saying he was "delighted" with the experience.

Currently out of work after getting the heave from Mexican side Cruz Azul, the 48-year-old revealed one of the main problems with the Light Blues during his time in charge was the dressing room, implying a three-way split between the Scottish, English and overseas players.

However, he singled out Alfredo Morelos for praise, describing him as a "craque", a Portuguese word for a particularly impressive footballer.

"Besides being technically strong, he's very brave when he's up against defenders, he's an athlete who I admire a lot, and I still keep in touch with him," Caixinha said.

The former Santos Laguna and Al-Gharafa boss paid tribute to the Ibrox faithful as he warned Porto not to underestimate the atmosphere at the stadium this evening.

"Rangers fans are more fanatical and dedicated than the English," Caixinha said. "It's a unique feeling, hard to explain but contagious.

"They are staunch, a little like the supporters at Porto. There is a huge current of energy from the stands, which helps Rangers."

Touching upon his time in Scotland as a whole, Caixinha said: “[Rangers] was an interesting career challenge, perhaps because it was the most media-covered club I have ever managed.

"And the derbies with Celtic are something phenomenal," he added, recalling the "sound of Tina Turner's Simply the Best blaring out of the speakers as the teams took to the field.