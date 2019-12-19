'There will be people leaving' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirms January departures

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that players will leave Ibrox during next month's transfer window.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to the Capital to face Hibs on Friday night, Gerrard said: "There will be people leaving the football club in the window.

"I respect my players and won't name any individuals for now.

"You have to be honest with players and respect them. Unfortunately, we can only pick an 18-man squad."

Among those who could leave are out-of-favour striker Eduardo Herrera, back-up goalkeeper West Foderingham who has been linked with a move to MLS as well as Middlesbrough in the English Championship; winger Eros Grezda and midfielder Greg Docherty.