'The worst thing to come out of Scotland' - Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' agent savages 'bald Scottish fella' referee on Twitter

The agent of Alfredo Morelos blasted Scottish referee Bobby Madden for a controversial call between Finland and Italy.

The official awarded the Italians a 79th-minute penalty for an apparent handball by Finnish defender Sauli Vaeisaenen despite being on the blindside of the ball hitting the player's arm which was tight to his body.

Madden was quick to whistle and point to the spot with Jorginho converting to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

It leaves the sides first and second in Group J in Euro 2020 qualifying but saw Italy open up a six-point lead at the top, while preventing Finland from creating a bigger gap to Armenia in third.

Jonne Lindblom, a representative of Morelos for the World in Motion sports management agency, tweeted his dismay at Madden's decision.

In one tweet, he said: "Bobby Madden is the worst thing to come out of Scotland."

It was followed by another post: "Gutted. Absolutely gutted. Superb performance from Finland and that bald Scottish fella absolutely robbed us. Not a penalty in a million years. Proud of the the boys and our dream is still alive. Keep fighting!"

Morelos' Rangers team-mate Glen Kamara played the full game as did former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki, who netted Finland's equaliser.

Madden's last domestic game was the Old Firm game where he was accused of letting too much go before sending off Jordan Jones for a shocking challenge on Mortiz Bauer.