The surprise Hibs and Rangers goalkeeping stats as Aberdeen star shows his importance to Dons success

Aberdeen have seen the difference Kelle Roos has made between the sticks for the Dons. Last season, Joe Lewis wasn't as influential as he had previously been at Pittodrie resulting in the club entering the transfer market and bringing in Dutchman Roos. The 30-year-old missed seven games earlier this year, the team losing 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 as well as 3-1 in that run. Since he returned he has kept clean sheets in four consecutive games.

As per Opta Stats, none of the goalkeepers who have featured most regularly for their club in the Scottish Premiership has recorded a better save percentage than Roos’ 71.2 per cent. And, according to analytical and statistical website Wyscout, he’s prevented the most number of goals in the league and the most per 90 minutes. Signed from Derby County on a two-year deal his influence has perhaps gone under the radar due to the impact of the likes of Duk, Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski further up the pitch.

On the flip side, in terms of save percentage, there are two somewhat surprising names at the other end of the spectrum. Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall has the lowest save percentage with 56.8 per cent with Allan McGregor slightly ahead with 59.3 per cent. While the importance of a reliable goalkeeper cannot be overstated, simply looking at save percentage can be. For example, Mark Birighitti who has had plenty of struggles this campaign has the fourth best percentage in the league. Yet, in terms of goals prevented, only St Johnstone's Remi Matthews has prevented fewer, according to Wyscout, than the Rangers No.1 despite some eye-catching performances and saves.

Ibrox manager Michael Beale revealed earlier in the season that the goalkeeper situation is something which was on his mind and that he had potential targets in mind with McGregor out of contract at the end of the season, while neither Jon McLaughlin or Robby McCrorie have done enough to secure a regular starting berth. McLaughlin has a worse prevented goals per 90 minutes record than McGregor this season.

Allan McGregor remains Rangers' No.1. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)