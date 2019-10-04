The statistics behind Alfredo Morelos' incredible performance in Europe so far this season

The Rangers striker has been one of the most impressive players in the Europa League so far this season. Craig Fowler digs a little deeper to find out just how effective he's been.

As my colleague Moira Gordon so eloquently wrote about last night, Alfredo Morelos definitely did not deserve to be on the losing side as Rangers lost to Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring Rangers' opener in the win over Young Boys.

After a slow start, the Colombian would soon figure out his marker and give him a torrid time throughout the evening. His move for the opening goal was patented Morelos as he used his body to take full control of the situation and showed ice-cool composure to give the goalkeeper the eyes before leaving him rooted to the spot as he curled his right foot around the ball, stroking it in at the near post.

From there he was a menace. He could have had a hat-trick were it not for the heroics of David von Ballmoos in the home goal, and he should have had a penalty when he was tripped attempting to get on the end of a wicked Borna Barisic cross.

Not that any of this was a surprise. Morelos has been incredible in Europe so far this season and his prowess goes beyond the nine goals he's bagged thus far, a total that has him alone at the top of the goalscorers' charts if you include qualification rounds.

While he's played in 10 games thus far, going by his time spent on the pitch he's actually faring better than a goal per game at 1.09 per 90 minutes. His finishing has been top class too. Looking at Expected Goals - the statistic that ranks quality of chance - he's outperforming by a rate of 2.25 thus far. He's been aided in his goal haul by a 50 per cent shooting accuracy, good for seventh overall among attackers.

Alfredo Morelos excelled in the previous match against Feyenoord.

His gunslinger attitude is there for all to see. He has attempted 40 shots in the competition so far, ten more than the nearest competitor (which happens to be teammate Sheyi Ojo). Even taking into account his higher minutes total than most strikers he still ranks high, sitting in fourth place for shots attempted per 90 minutes.

One of Morelos' greatest strengths is his ability to completely insist himself upon proceedings. Even if he's having a bad game he's always involved, always giving the defence something to think about. This is reflected in his 52 touches in the box across his 10 games, the most of any player and fourth most when broken down to per 90 minutes.

The knock on the 23-year-old has been his hot-headed attitude. His tally of five red cards last season was simply astounding and potentially robbed him of a move away from Ibrox in the summer to a bigger league or richer club. However, he does seem to be curtailing that so far this season. He's still been booked four times in Europe, but seeing as it's across ten games that's not a bad total. He's also committed just 1.7 fouls per 90 minutes. Seeing as he often engages physically with opposing defenders in order to gain an advantage it underlines just how much he's beginning to master his craft.

- All statistics were taken from Wyscout.com