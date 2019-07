Rangers' preparations for the 2019/20 season are underway - but which new faces are the bookmakers tipping to arrive at Ibrox this summer?

The bookies have weighed in on who they think the Gers could sign - with some interesting names in the mix. Scroll down and click through to see who Steve Gerrard is being backed to sign...

Bookmakers odds: 10/1

Bookmakers odds: 6/4

Bookmakers odds: 16/1

Bookmakers odds: 22/1

Bookmakers odds: 2/1