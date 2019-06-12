The secrets behind Rangers' player recruitment - new member added to scouting team

Rangers have made an addition to their scouting team.

Stevie Doyle has been appointed as the club's new lead technical scout after 12 and a half years at Derby County. He most recently worked as the first-team opposition technical analyst under Rams boss Frank Lampard.

Rangers have made an addition to their scouting staff. Picture: SNS

Rangers revealed that they want to "increase the efficiency of its scouting process".

Head of scouting Andy Scoulding provided an insight into the club's structure, noting that Doyle would provide a greater focus on video scouting.

Rangers' process is split into three areas: eyes, video and data.

Scoulding, who told Rangers' website "that it’s about thinking and working in a smart, productive and modern way", said that video and data have increased prominence in the club's work. Not only does it help find Steven Gerrard players for the first team, it rules out players who aren't good enough for the club.

“Video scouting is a huge part of a modern scouting process and it allows us to be more efficient with our resources," he said. "We can watch more games in a shorter period of time, helping us to make quicker, more informed decisions.

“Data is an increasingly important part of what we do. It’s about bringing a level of objectivity to our processes and it’s about supporting decisions both positively and negatively. Good scouting isn’t just about bringing in good players; it’s about filtering out the bad ones. Data allows us to do this."

He added: “As a department our job is to provide the manager with options and the Director of Football with a body of evidence as to why an individual can come in and play and win for Rangers Football Club."

He added: “As a department our job is to provide the manager with options and the Director of Football with a body of evidence as to why an individual can come in and play and win for Rangers Football Club.

“Steve’s addition reinforces and improves our ability to do just that. His skillset and experiences made him a standout choice and I’m hugely excited we have been able to secure his services. He will work closely with our scouts and data scientist and I’m positive he will make a big contribution to the club going forwards.”