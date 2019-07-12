The reassurance Steven Gerrard gave every Rangers signing this summer

Steven Gerrard told each and every new arrival at Rangers this summer that he plans to be at Ibrox for the long haul, according to the Daily Mirror.

The manager wanted to stress his commitment to the club as sought to strengthen his squad with several new signings once the transfer window opened.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

In fact, the only job Gerrard insists would interest him at the moment would be a return to Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the Anfield club.

Former England team-mate Frank Lampard did similar this summer, agreeing to become the new boss of Chelsea after one season with Derby County.

Gerrard failed to win any trophies in his first season in management, though he did manage to get Rangers to the Europa League group stages and earn a couple of Old Firm derby victories en route to a second place finish.

The 39-year-old spent his entire career on Merseyside after coming through the club's youth academy, helping the Reds to win the 2005 European Cup final.