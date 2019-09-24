The odds of Steven Gerrard becoming next Liverpool manager - not good news for Rangers fans

It is not quite the news Rangers fans wanted to see this Tuesday morning, or any other morning for that matter.

Steven Gerrard is favourite to become the next Liverpool boss. Picture: SNS

News outlets have picked up on an interview Jurgen Klopp did with FourFourTwo. In it, the Liverpool manger has tipped current Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard to be the man to replace him at Anfield.

The Champions League winners are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

However, Klopp has already thought about his replacement at the club.

“Kenny (Dalglish) and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one," he said.

“Second, my position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."

The bookies odds back that up with Gerrard at evens to become the next permanent Liverpool boss.

He is ahead of a former team-mate in the betting, with Xabi Alonso 4/1 and German manger Julian Nagelsmann third-favourite at 7/1.

Gerrard's success with Rangers in leading the club to the Europa League group stages in consecutive season and the improvements he has made at Ibrox have not gone unnoticed.

It was something every Rangers fan would have expected when he was appointed having been a Liverpool legend and starting his coaching career with the club's youth teams.

